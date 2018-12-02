Every year at Christmas, my mind wanders back
To the star that hangs between the two smoke stacks.
It’s been there as long as I can remember, and they always put it up the second week in December.
Twenty families lived in the block where we did, and each one had at least three kids. On one block there were thirty-one boys
And at Christmas that represents a lot of toys!
In memories I think of how Lindale used to be,
With the family gathered around the Christmas tree.
Every house had a fireplace then. All the boys’ jeans were worn quite thin.
Till those kids now are grown
And each has a family of his own.
But in happy memories we can all look back
To the star between the two smoke stacks.
For forty years this star I’ve seen
But it’s more clear to me now just what it means.
This star represents, “Peace on earth, good will to men,”
And that a Savior was born in Bethlehem.
When I look up and this star I see,
It reminds me, Lord, of Thee. When angels sang of your birth
It brought peace to men on earth.
I hope this star men will never forsake
And may its glory they never take. I hope this year they will remember
To hang up the star in December, So all the boys and girls and grownups, too,
Will see the star and think, Lord, of you.
When you drive through this textile town,
And if you might feel a bit cast down, Just remember the night is never too black
To see the star between the two smoke stacks.