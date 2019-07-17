DEAR EDITOR:
Several years ago, you printed an editorial I wrote debunking the “so called science” that pointed to man as the prime driver of climate warming. Now, at last, comes the scientific proof that I was correct.
Scientists in Finland found “practically no anthropogenic (manmade) climate change” after a series of studies. The researchers bluntly state, “During the last hundred years the temperature increased 0.1 degrees C because of carbon dioxide. The human contribution was about 0.01 degrees C.”
This has been corroborated by a team of scientists at Kobe University in Japan. They report, “New evidence suggests that high-energy particles from space known as galactic cosmic rays affect the Earth’s climate by increasing cloud cover, causing an ‘umbrella effect.’” This is significant because the “umbrella effect” is an entirely natural occurrence. It looks like this is the prime driver of climate warming, not manmade factors.
This raises urgent questions concerning the politicians and environmental groups in the U.S. who refer to manmade climate change to push radical economic changes on us.
Wayne Niederhuth
Rome