DEAR EDITOR:
Dear residents of Rome and Floyd County,
You people have regulated my smoking enough. Has it ever occurred to you that you have habits that irritate me and others just as much? I’m now to the point to see what can be done about them.
For instance, talking on your phones in restaurants and other public places. Also making sure health codes are being enforced equally. My question is, why does the big black puff of smoke from buses or diesel engines not affect your health as much as my smoking. Try working on that issue and leave me alone. Obviously you’ve never paid attention to who is preparing and cooking your meals. I have. It’s not pretty and I have stopped eating out.
John Johnston
Rome