DEAR EDITOR:
This election is not about taxes, jobs or the economy or even climate change or healthcare, although it should be. It is about decency. It is about what we teach our children and who we hold up to them as role models.
Decency is the foundation of our society. There are some things you don’t say, even if you think them, because they hurt people. There are some people you don’t pick on, ridicule or insult. Isn’t that what we teach our children, at home, in school and in church?
And then there is honesty and personal responsibility. Do we want our children to tell the truth, both about big things and small things? Do we want them to take responsibility for their actions when they do wrong or fail at something, or to deny their wrongdoing, even brag about and blame others for their failures?
Donald John Trump is not on the ballot, but incumbents and candidates who praise him, kowtow to him, imitate his rhetoric and will not criticize or hold him accountable for any of his words and actions are.
None of us and none of our elected representatives and candidates are perfect human beings, but there must be common, accepted and respected rules and standards of public conduct that all of us are held to, or our society and our democracy will collapse.
This election, I believe, is one time to set aside political differences and send a message about our values — the values we learn in church, the values our parents taught us, the values we live by and model for our children.