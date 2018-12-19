DEAR MR. YARBROUGH
Thank you very much for writing your column about your trip with your great-grandson to the Lego Store in New York. I read it in the Saturday, Dec. 15, Rome News-Tribune. I found it very touching and a beautiful message to the world about taking the time for what’s really important in life!
I always enjoy reading your editorials, and I learn from them.
This time, as often happens with your articles, the lesson was for my heart. Thank you for sharing your experience with your readers. It will stay with me.
Blessings to you and all your family now at this Christmas season and always.