DEAR EDITOR:
The Board of Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley would like to thank the sponsors and supporters of their recent Hard Hats & High Heels Gala 2019. With almost a sellout crowd, the community joined together and raised more than $28,000 that will go towards building a home for a family in the Rome area.
The evening started with wonderful music provided by Scott Thompson, and then Robert Smyth of Coosa Valley Credit Union kicked off the dinner and auction with laughter and enthusiasm. The live auction portion was exciting as Lou Dempsey of Dempsey Auction kept the paddles rising.
A huge thank you to our sponsors: Lewis Chemical, Parker Fiber Net, Profile Extrusion, State Mutual Insurance, Susan Babcock at Toles Temple and Wright, Courtyard by Marriott, International Paper, The Home Depot, Brinson Askew & Berry, Hardy Realty, The Exchange Club, and HI Tech Signs.
And another thank you to all our local businesses and individuals that provided items like jewelry, gift baskets, and framed prints for the silent auction. Of course a thank you goes to the Rome News-Tribune for their help in communicating the event to the public.
The entire evening could not have been possible without the committed staff at Habitat — Executive Director Betsy Allgood, Office Manager Taylor Burkett and Restore Manager Autumn Thomas — and all the members of the dedicated Gala committee. If you missed this great evening, make plans to attend next year!
Thank you all for supporting Habitat as we seek to put God’s love into action by building homes, community and hope.
Board of Directors
Habitat for Humanity–Coosa Valley