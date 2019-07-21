DEAR EDITOR:
The YMCA and Redmond Hospital made another meaningful contribution to the community through a LIVESTRONG Foundation grant targeting cancer patients in various stages of recovery. The program is designed to improve strength and endurance through managed exercise, stretching and weights.
The 12-week free course at the Y was run by three of their trainers, Mary Ann Pawlowski, Millie Lockley and Lange House, who taught, encouraged and endlessly cared for our group of eleven. They traveled to learn LIVESTRONG’s program and had strict guidelines with endless paperwork.
We participants are very grateful; our group exceeded our goals and had fun doing so. It’s not hyperbolic to state the experience was life-changing.
Peg Arey
Rome