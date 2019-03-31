DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Harbor House board of directors, staff, volunteers, clients and the law enforcement and DFCS agencies we serve, I would like to say ‘thank you’ and express our gratitude to Berry College and the Berry College Viking Baseball Team for hosting their annual charity fundraiser game on March 23 to support Harbor House. I would also like to especially thank Coach David Beasley for dedicating himself to the planning, promoting and coordinating efforts that went into making this event such a success. I would also like to say thank you to the players, parents, students, faculty and fans that came out to watch the game and purchase a T-shirt in support of Harbor House. We could not provide the much-needed and important services to the children of this community without amazing people like you. We are humbled to be able to serve the children of this community, and are so grateful to have such overwhelming and strong support from generous and caring people like you! Thank you all so very much, and Go Vikings!
Joseph Costolnick, executive director
Harbor House