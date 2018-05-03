Thank you for listening
Kudos to City Manager Sammy Rich and a quorum of City Commissioners. When residents of Between the Rivers expressed concern over recent car break-ins, the administration of Rome quickly arranged a “listening meeting” with the citizens. They gave every person who wished a chance to speak along with their assurances that their concerns were taken seriously and the city would follow up.
With little exception, residents expressed care for Rome, confidence in the police and a willingness to work toward a common goal of keeping neighborhoods safe. Among the suggestions were improved street lighting, cameras and neighbors watching neighbors.
Thanks to Sammy Rich along with commissioners Bill Collins, Craig McDaniel, Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick, Mayor Jamie Doss and Chief Denise Downer-McKinney.