‘Thank you’ for a great 4th of July
Dear Editor
For the past five years, every 4th of July, I get up early and head to Cave Spring for the annual parade. This “homemade” affair appeals to me on many levels because it represents families and communities coming together to celebrate another year of freedom in this great country of ours. I’ve learned that the parade was Christa Jackson’s idea 33 years ago and I want to personally thank her. I also learned this week that Christa’s son, Chris, has only missed one of those parades in his entire life. And this year Chris and his wife Catherine brought their brand new baby girl and marched with her in the parade — the family affair continues!
If you have a 4 wheeler, a farm tractor, a muscle car or just a little red wagon — bring it on and join the fun. If you ride a horse or lead a dog, twirl a baton or maybe just wear a red, white and blue T-Shirt, bring it on — join the fray! Meet your neighbors and have some homemade ice cream at the Methodist Church — it’s a little slice of grass roots America.
Thank you, Christa. I always have a wonderful time.