Talk about an air show disaster
DEAR EDITOR:
This past weekend’s balloon festival at the Richard B. Russell Airport was disappointing at best. The traffic getting in was really bad; it took me 45 minutes to go from Martha Berry to the parking lot, which was an unorganized mess.
People were parking outside, walking in and setting up in the parking lot and didn’t pay to watch, but as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no balloons were up. If you wanted food you would stand in line for about a half hour. There were not enough food or drink vendors.
After paying to park and get in, we were then told it was $12 for kids’ rides. There were 20-30 kids waiting for each ride. What a disaster that was.
We dropped a lot of money for nothing. I will NOT be coming back next year!