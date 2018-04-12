Sweet memories of Rome
Our hiking group here in Rome recently had a history walk in downtown Rome. Sometimes we forget the rich history that our town holds. I am always fascinated by the fact we had a Gothic-style opera house here. The many buildings and statues, the homes there in downtown that was associated with history, I feel like Rome does such a great job in keeping up the homes and buildings.
Rome is beautiful. Not all of our ladies are natives of Rome so they learned a lot. I grew up in North Rome close to the old Fox Manufacturing building that seemed to always be on fire. Chiaha was always held there, where the water department is now, and I always remember a man during Chiaha with a big black kettle that he cooked apple cider in and gave it away.