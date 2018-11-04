DEAR EDITOR:
The mentality and actions of some bureaucrats was on full display in an AP news piece reported in the Rome News-Tribune on Oct. 20 on page A2. The VA Medical Center in Atlanta was rated one star out of five and thus is one of the worst in the nation. What was the management response?
The hospital chief “retired” and three department chiefs were “temporarily reassigned.” The regional director over the Atlanta Medical Center said the reassignments “do not indicate employee wrongdoing.” I ask, what caused the Center to become one of the worst in the nation if the senior managers did no wrong? Do bureaucrats ever get fired for poor performance?
One political party is strongly advocating for single-payer healthcare for all citizens. This Atlanta VA situation is just the latest in a long list of disgraceful performances by bureaucrats in running a healthcare system. A vote for this party in this election says to me that the voter is willing to subject his or her healthcare to this abomination. I hope many voters make this connection.