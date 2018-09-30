Rome’s rivers bring back memories
DEAR EDITOR:
Being a young girl playing in the mud on the banks of the Coosa River while her dad was fishing was a highlight of my childhood. Many nights we ate from the Coosa or Etowah and Oostanaula, a fresh catch of brim, crappie or catfish.
I grew up with my Dad, having a love for the rivers here in Rome. He ran trot lines that he checked twice daily and usually I was took along. It seemed to take him forever to check the line and every hook attached to the line for fish.
One day we were surprised to see he had snagged a sturgeon in the tail. Now they are protected. We had no idea what kind of fish it was, but my Dad strung that huge fish up on my basketball goal and gutted him. We all talked about the big mouth he had on the bottom of his head. Nonetheless, we ate him, too.
Life was good growing up on Rome’s rivers. My Dad had an old john boat with a green Mercury motor that ran most of the time. Other times he was working on it. I can remember like yesterday sitting on the front of that john boat riding up and down the river channel with him in the back guiding the motor and the wind blowing in my face with my legs hanging over with water splashing over them. I was in heaven.
Rome’s rivers are special to me. My dad went on to drive the Popeye boat in Rome and drove the Roman Holiday for Chiaha and different tour rides. I have been back recently on the rivers with my kayak. Not quite the same as when I was a child, but still special. My dad is still living but not in Rome, and he has plenty of fishing stories he tells us. I am glad we have the groups here that keep the rivers clean and promote enjoying them. They are special in Rome’s history.