Response to Second Amendment letter
In David Beall’s letter about gun rights he makes several statements I take issue with. He says the Second Amendment is the most important one of the Bill of Rights. This is not an opinion that everyone shares. Personally I think the First Amendment is the most important. But that’s my opinion; I would never state it as a fact. He goes on to say, “Without it, the federal government could ignore the other nine amendments.” The fact that the Supreme Court is the third branch of government and that it frequently overrules the other two has escaped Mr. Beall’s notice.
Next he moves to the “well-regulated militia” phrase arguing for a definition of “regulated” understood in the 1700s. I don’t dismiss this possible interpretation, but that is not the end of the analysis. If he had studied history a bit more, Beall would know that during the Revolution the government had little ability to arm its fighters. Citizens were called to the Continental Army and (mostly) expected to provide their own weapons. Since an unarmed militia is no fighting force at all, a “well-regulated” militia of the day meant citizens should not be stripped of their firearms.
Beall states the primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect the citizens of the United States from a government that resorts to tyranny. That is unsupportable rhetoric. A more common sense interpretation is that the fear was of outside forces. With no standing army, a well-regulated militia was crucial for national defense.
I do agree with Beall that it’s naïve to think tyranny of the government couldn’t happen today. U.S. leaders, abetted by fearful citizens, have been far too willing to sacrifice our values in the interest of an ephemeral security. Think support of torture and of warrantless NSA surveillance. But that goes much further than gun laws and is a topic for another day.
To further bolster his defense of all (emphasis mine) gun ownership, Beall says that during World War II Admiral Yamamoto, Commander-in-Chief of the Japanese Navy, cautioned against invading the U.S. saying, “There would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.” There is no (zip, nada, none) evidence Yamamoto ever made such a statement. Again, Beall would be well-served to study history. After Japan missed our carriers at Pearl Harbor, they never came close to having the capability of invading the U.S. mainland. Even if these weren’t historically accurate facts, United States civilians were nowhere near armed to the extent his statement requires.
Beall misses the point of focusing on semi-automatic weapons and the attachments (e.g. bump stocks and high capacity magazines) which can effectively turn them into automatics. In a silly attempt at logic, he tries to equate their capacity for dealing out death to that of knives and even hands and feet. Without the weapons at issue here, the Vegas shooter couldn’t have killed 58 and injured 851. The Pulse nightclub shooter couldn’t have killed 49 and injured 50. The list could go on. Killers who have invaded schools could surely have murdered and those losses would be tragic. But the toll wouldn’t have been so appallingly high.
Toward the end of his letter, Beall writes, “those who want gun bans ignore the 500,000 to 3 million lives saved by defensive firearm use that occur annually.” I challenge Mr. Beall to provide the backup for this statistic. *
By equating all calls for sensible gun controls with calls to gut, if not repeal, the Second Amendment, Beall does a disservice to those whose positions are far less extreme. I am not in favor of repealing the Second Amendment. But I do support a rational approach to limiting the ability of people to own the kinds of weapons that can cause such devastation in such a short space of time. I think this can be done while leaving the heart of the Second Amendment intact.
*Editor’s note: Mr. Beall cited the source for these figures as coming from an article titled “CDC Releases Study on Gun Violence: Defensive Gun Use Common, Mass Shootings Not” from the EcoNews website. The portion of the study cited in the article reads:
“Almost all national survey estimates indicate that defensive gun uses by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals, with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million per year, in the context of about 300,000 violent crimes involving firearms in 2008.”
The study continues:
“On the other hand, some scholars point to a radically lower estimate of only 108,000 annual defensive uses based on the National Crime Victimization Survey (Cook et al., 1997). ... The variation in these numbers remains a controversy in the field. ... The estimate of 108,000 is difficult to interpret because respondents were not asked specifically about defensive gun use.”