Request to Harbin: Keep Vitality Center open
I write this letter to those who have met and decided this is the best way to gain more office space for Harbin Clinic. While a variety of other options were listed as ways to offer “fitness opportunities,” none of these will offer daily access for the over 900 current active members who utilize the machines and classes and assistance via the Vitality Center. The VC is a unique gym.
I hazard to guess that the majority of the clients are seniors. Recently retired, I am closer to the “seniors” now and anticipated years more enjoying the benefits that the center has provided me over the past 19 years. I attribute my visits to helping reduce my stress level. I do not foresee many of these seniors going to the other gyms in Rome.
Before the doors are sealed, I implore those who made this decision to reconvene and discuss how much of a negative impact this will be on the community. I am looking beyond money and saving jobs. I am speaking of the negative impact on the health of many seniors, non-seniors, Harbin staff, other medical professionals, educators, retirees, high school and college students and more who utilize the VC.
Since I joined the VC, I have been in the best health in my life. I see many of the same people when I go and they are there as much as I am. I assume they are benefitting as well. The Vitality Center is a preventative measure to keep us from having so many doctor visits to keep us healthy and to extend our lives. Please, look at this idea again and reconsider closing a vital part of so many lives and so many healthy lifestyles.