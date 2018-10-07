Recognizing Mental Illness Awareness Week
DEAR EDITOR:
This year during Oct. 7-13 we will recognize Mental Illness Awareness Week, a time to come together to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for equal care.
Mental illness is a medical condition, but it is often surrounded by stigma or stereotypes that prevent people from getting the help they need. One in five adults experiences a mental illness in any given year. Approximately half of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by the age of 14. Unfortunately, long delays, sometimes decades, often occur between the time symptoms first appear and when people get help. Early identification and treatment are important.
To take the #CureStigma quiz, visit www.curestigma.org to see if you are infected with stigma and learn more about mental health conditions. NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offers information about mental illness conditions, symptoms and treatment at www.nami.org or through its HelpLine at 800-950-NAMI (6264). Also, learn more about Mental Illness Awareness Week at www.nami.org/miaw.
To find local events in your area contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 or visit www.namiromega.org.