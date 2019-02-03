DEAR EDITOR:
Why does Breatheasy Rome and the commissioners have the right to tell someone that they cannot smoke on Broad Street? If they are caught, they will be fined. Who’s going to be watching everyone in the town area? Are we getting “smoking police?” Restaurant owners could also be fined (so very sad).
What about the cigar bar on Broad Street, a public area, are they going to be allowed to sit outside and enjoy their cigars? Let’s hope not! I agree that smoking and second-hand smoke is harmful to your body, but so is alcohol and over eating. Are they going to stop a person from sitting outside enjoying a drink at their favorite restaurant in public areas? Probably not. Smokers have as much right to walk on Broad Street smoking as I do to also walk on Broad Street. By the way, I am not a smoker — never have been.