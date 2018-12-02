Thank you for your article: "City rejects opt-out of historic district." It seems that the boundaries of what is "historic" and what is "cultural" continue to be blurred by the desire to move forward. No one should be lectured on what their rights are as a taxpayer and property owner — and despite opinion, the citizen should not live in fear of reprisal by emotional frustration. Yet, at what point did we create the space for poor stewardship? We are all exposed to the burdens of growing older and the myriad of conditions that presses upon our daily lives. From diet/exercise and financial security — we daily strive to create a sense of longevity and still contribute to society. We conform to laws that we may disagree with — as we belong to a community — and we should always think first of others in our actions. We have rules that we live by to ensure that society does not fall apart.
Yet — the discussion of what is "historic" and what is not are a growing trend at the city commission. Despite the repeated conversations and meetings, we seem to still struggle with the fact that historic buildings are not only prominent in Rome — but, one of the reasons Rome has economic viability. The historic downtown — the historic neighborhoods and, most of all, the fact the largest collections of Victorian structures exist in Rome — seems to be absent from the conversation far too often. No one should be forced to do something, but people get divorces after pledging themselves till death do them part. Negligence of property maintenance is poor treatment of another's pledge to society. If your home and yard represent you — as they do — people will be left no choice but to make opinions.
The historic districts of Rome exhibit why Rome is desirable and growing. Rome has an identity and a purpose — and it is felt when you walk through any threshold in the historic downtown.
These homes represent what made us, and we love those we have lost. So can we keep some part of them with us and show our children and grandchildren what was by what still stands, and use these homes to exhibit why we wish for others to come to Rome?