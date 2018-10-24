DEAR EDITOR:
When Trump took office it was projected that the national annual deficit would stand at $487 billion in 2018.
As of today the deficit stands at $779 billion! It is projected that the deficit will reach a trillion dollars by 2019! All this under the watchful eye of the Republican party, the same GOP that has been screaming bloody murder over federal deficits since the Reagan era.
Anyone with half a brain knows these soaring deficit figures are due to the tax cuts implemented by our Republican brethren in Congress. Corporations pay 1/3 less in taxes and the wealthiest 1% of citizens enjoys substantial tax cuts while average citizens have seen a slight increase in taxes paid.
Of course Republican officials adamantly deny it is their tax cuts that have led to this soaring deficit. They have gone to their time-worn claim that it is Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security that are leading our government to fiscal demise. Now these servants of the plutocrats are going to use the federal deficit crises they created as an excuse to strip millions of Americans of health and income security, which was the ultimate goal of their tax cut strategy in the first place!