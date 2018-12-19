DEAR EDITOR
“Individual 1”* is a liar, a cheater and a felon. I’ve been trying to tell my elected officials since his “election” that he does not represent the interests of Georgians, or even Americans. His own personal interests are all that matter to him. And I’ve not been alone. Why have Republicans refused to do what’s right for us? It isn’t that they were not aware. That is what is most disturbing to me. One man who puts his personal interests above those of the rest of the country is one thing. An entire political party that chooses to do the same is heartbreaking.
*Editor’s note: Individual 1 was how the president was referred to in recent court documents.