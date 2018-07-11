Reader: ‘Let our family heal’
DEAR EDITOR
Our family is urging opposition to a producer who wants to do a documentary on Lisa (Millican). We're urging any investigators or police officers who worked the case to please, please turn offers for these down. They have caused and are causing our family pain, grief and stress.
We want peace for Lisa. We just went through a very, very grueling two months and we just want to heal. Please, let us heal.
These documentaries have already been done. This child deserves peace and rest. Please respect our wishes. DeKalb County has already vowed to boycott, as has Mike Odell. We're asking the same from Georgia. Please respect our privacy and our right to heal. This ordeal has caused Lisa's mother and her siblings a lot of grief.