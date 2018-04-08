Reader has suggestions for USA’s issues
I have been a Democrat for many years. Trump says many stupid things, but don’t we all? We do need to stop unlawful immigration, it does drain our taxes and is unfair. Mexico is using us and just laughing at us.
I think history has shown us walls don’t work. The Great Wall of China did not keep out Genghis Khan. The Roman wall in England did not keep out the Scots. The Berlin Wall did not keep out freedom. Maybe Trump never heard of those walls? I truly do not know what the answer is.
It’s not the immigrants’ fault. They just want a better life, a chance to advance their family. I think he is on the right track. Stop all trade from Mexico. Don’t let them use our roads for their profits. Let Mexicans apply [for citizenship]. The U.S. loses 10,000 citizens per week. Replace them with immigrants.