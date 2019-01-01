DEAR EDITOR:
I have a suggestion for a good use of some of the SPLOST funds. I have delivered Meals on Wheels for over 15 years, picking up the meals from the Senior Citizens Center on Riverside Drive. While that facility is very nice, it always astounds me that the entry doors are manual. Each day, senior citizens of our community enter this facility by having to manually open the two sets of entry doors! These are people that use canes, wheelchairs and are generally assisted into the facility. A good use of funds would be to renovate the two sets of doors into sliding doors that open by motion sensors. How wonderful that would be for those cherished citizens!