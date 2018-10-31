DEAR EDITOR:
This letter is in response to your recent opinion piece about proposed Amendment 3 concerning how owners and operators of Georgia’s tree farms should be taxed. The Southeast United States leads the nation in forestry growth and production, and Georgia leads the Southeast. At this point in history, Georgia has more forest land than it had 100 years ago, largely because of tree farmers. Unfortunately, the property tax structure on timberland is, at this time, chaotic and unpredictable because it is based on the idea that crops are harvested yearly.
The analysis opines that there is no reason to separate timberland from other classes of land tax structures. But that is exactly why this amendment should be passed: the farming of timberland is not the farming of row-crop land or land for motel development or sports complexes or housing developments. Timberland farming is short-range in terms of costs, just as other land uses are, but it is extremely long-range in terms of crop harvesting — often up to 30 years. This amendment will not only establish uniformity and accuracy in the assessment of fair market value of forestland, it will increase the number of acres eligible for conservation under the Forest Land Protections Act (FLPA), creating more opportunity to conserve the 4.7 million acres of working forests while continuing the Local Assistance Grants received by counties and school boards throughout the state. Voting Yes for Amendment 3 will keep more forest land from being sold for development. Voting Yes is a vote for conservation of forestland and for the wildlife that lives in the forestland. Voting Yes for Amendment 3 is a positive step for Georgia.