DEAR EDITOR:
Cal Thomas’ apologetics for President Trump, as expressed in his Dec. 14 op-ed, would be entertaining if they were not so sad; after first throwing in some jibes against Secretary Clinton (never mind that she wasn’t elected), Thomas appeals to the sage insights of Rush Limbaugh. Apparently Limbaugh believes the constantly-evolving court sentencing of Trump cronies, criminal indictments, civil judgments and revelations from Special Counsel and U.S. Attorney investigations are “all worth it.” Really? I’ve been on this planet for 70 years and voted in every election I could. Never, and I mean never, have I seen such a continuing cacophony of cronyism, collusion, corruption and outright crime.
Thomas endorses Rush’s view that our national sovereignty would have been diluted had anyone but Trump been in office. Somehow I just can’t picture us as a strong nation when the president disputes or ignores the findings of our national intelligence agencies, antagonizes our allies, abrogates treaties, sucks up to Russian oligarchs, ignores a cruel murder by the thugs of a Saudi oligarch and becomes friendly with a North Korean tyrant who has nukes in his pocket.
Thomas wonders how much more Trump’s supporters will take before they become “wobbly.” It’s a very good question. Trump followers have little to celebrate: a tax bill that was a bonanza for the very rich (including you know who), layoffs by industries despite Trump assurances that they wouldn’t happen, a gutted affordable health care law, a raging trade war that hurts American farmers and consumers alike, a $5 billion holdup of Congress for a wall that Trump promised would be paid for by Mexico, a deteriorating stock market, a ballooning federal deficit, rising interest rates, deteriorating infrastructure and the hits just keep on coming.
Of course, Thomas wants to put the blame for all this on Democrats who “are in daily pursuit” of Trump’s destruction.” Really? How much of the above was perpetrated by Democrats?