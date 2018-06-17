You are the owner of this article.
Reader concerned drinking games may lead to abuse

Letter to the editor

DEAR EDITOR

In last Sunday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune, Associate Editor Doug Walker wrote an article about the River Jam that was held on June 9.

I thought the article was very good until the last paragraph. Walker listed the drinking games in which concert goers participated in with their alcoholic beverages.

I do not think the Rome News-Tribune should be supporting or advertising the games used that lead to alcohol abuse. This totally goes against the showcasing of Rome as a “family friendly town.”