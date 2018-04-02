Reader concerned about closing of vitality center
The announcement that Harbin Clinic is going to close The Vitality Center sent negative shock waves through most of our communities! The reason? They are moving their Urology Department to the area now used by the Vitality Center. This is going to cause many people of all ages, and especially the elderly, much hurt, disappointment and deny them a place they can go and receive much needed exercise as well as maintaining their physical strength. They also maintain their contact with friends. This is so important to their mental health. The staff, led by David Strain, is really our extended family. In some cases it is all we have as family. Those who made this decision need to examine what they are taking away from our community. Harbin Clinic used to be the leader in healthcare for our community. This is taking away preventive health care measures we need to maintain quality of life, mainly for those who need it most.