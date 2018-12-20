DEAR EDITOR
In an article published in the Polk Standard-Journal a few years ago, some very important information was shared. Clayton Christensen, professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School, had asked a Marxist economist from China if he had learned anything that was surprising or unexpected. His was as follows:
“… I had no idea how critical to democracy religion is … most Americans followed rules because they had come to believe that they were not just accountable to society, but that they were accountable to God. If religion loses its influence over Americans, what will happen to democracy? ... If you take away religion, you can’t hire enough police.”
In light of this remark from a Marxist from China, should we who love God and love America not defend our freedoms more diligently? Should we sit back and keep quiet at Christmas time while a mythical figure takes all the glory and credit for the season and no mention is made regarding the One for whom this season first originated?