Reader asks for level-headed discussions
Good morning, I thank you for the opportunity to comment on Friday’s Sun Sentinel editorial regarding recent political activities along our Southern border.
In all honesty, I simply read the first two paragraphs and gave up. This type of emotional, and poorly argued, partisan diatribe renders the piece propagandistic.
We are told that one group, children, are wiser than their parents, grownups, as the logic conforms to the priorities of the editorial’s author.
We are told mindless devotion to the political mantra of climate change is necessary or join those evil minds that designed and built the concentration camps at Dachau (deniers). This is language misappropriation of the worst kind and for a very vile reason. It serves to objectify those who disagree with your position, vilify their motive and dilute through substitution the historical reality of the Holocaust.
I’ve been to the concentration camps and have read widely in science and can honestly say these types of pieces do real damage to level-headed discussions on important issues while selfishly debasing historical realities for emotionally-charged arguments.
The citizens of our nation are split on many issues. The capacity to argue coherently, respectfully and without personal animosity is in short supply. Some in the media benefit from these times, but the importance of a free press which covers the territory calmly, broadly, accurately and with human dignity is as important to the Republic today as ever.