DEAR EDITOR:
In October 2016, I wrote a letter titled “The most precious thing in the world is human life.” In 2018, I wrote in response to a man who wanted mercy killing, euthanasia, made legal. If made legal, I pointed out that that would just be the beginning of other destructions of life that could be made legal, killing the elderly, the disabled, deformed, etc., because they’re “useless,” until there would be no one left in America.
God’s fifth commandment is, “You shall not kill,” and he also said that he hates seven things, one of which is that he hates the hands of those who have the blood of the innocents on them.
Do many people not fear the Lord anymore? Mankind has decided to take some matters into their own hands, as I mentioned before, now the law has been passed in one or two states, and other are considering it, that if a baby is born alive after an abortion that they can kill it! It was a year or so ago that Dr. Gosnell was put into prison for doing the same thing, and now in a short time it was made legal!
President Trump said that the pharmaceutical companies were getting away with murder for manufacturing drugs that are harmful and kill people. Aren’t the abortionists getting away with murder by killing a human baby inside or outside the womb? Since Jan. 22, 1973, over 60 million babies have been aborted.
We have to fight against all the egregious evils that are against life, for our safety, that of our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and for all generations before they are destroyed.
How can you help? There are several ways. First of all, pray for an end to all attacks against life; second, all those are financially able support organizations that work for the end (of abortion), such as Georgia Right to Life; third, work with organizations who are pro-life.
President Trump said that he would reverse Roe v. Wade and defend Planned Parenthood, but it hasn’t been done after two years. Call him on the president’s phone line at 202-456-1414 and write to him at 1717 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 20006, telling him that things have gotten worse, not better, after almost half a century after abortion was made legal, and add all that you can think to say.