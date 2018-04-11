Reader asks about disappearance of House bill
Friday's paper had a good article regarding the State Legislature's work and unfinished business.
Your list of those items left over for next year could also have included the bill passed overwhelmingly by the House (166-1, I think it was) which never made it out of committee in the Senate.
This was the bill to require the state of Georgia to use money the voters had approved as add-on fees for the purposes as originally voted upon (like the extra fee for a speeding ticket to fund teen driver's ed or the fee on buying new car tires to fund destruction of the old tires). For too long the Legislature has rooked Georgia taxpayers and voters into believing that the money they pay for these extra fees would be used for the stated purposes and not "bait and switch."
This bill would have corrected that. I'd love to have some of our State Senators and our Senate President explain to us why it makes sense to withhold this bill from Senate consideration when such an overwhelming majority of our Representatives supported it.
It makes sense to ban cell phone usage while driving (a bill that did get passed). Wouldn't it also make sense to use the money already voted on for drivers' ed to actually be used for drivers' ed?