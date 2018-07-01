Reader appreciates our first responders
DEAR EDITOR:
On the evening of June 12 our daughter, a type-1 diabetic, had her blood sugar drop below 25 while sleeping. She was unresponsive so I called 911 and EMTs from Floyd Medical Center quickly arrived as well as responders from the Rome Fire Department. I am sure that without their timely and professional intervention my daughter would not have survived. There are no words to express our deep appreciation. We can all be thankful that we have such dedicated public servants serving our community.