Pup-A-Palooza garners many tail wags
DEAR EDITOR:
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department would like to thank everyone that made Pup-A-Palooza a tremendous success. This was a “pet project” (pun intended) that we were under no obligation to do, but as an office of animal lovers we chose to take on the additional work associated with organizing and promoting such an event.
Jeff Mitchell of PAWS and Kristi Kent of the Tourism Office partnered with us. We had zero budget but luckily, the community rallied around the idea and donated everything from the raffle-prize gift baskets to the micro-chipping clinic. We especially need to thank the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, Mount Berry Animal Hospital, Petsense, Georgia Dog Gym, TRED, the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center, Diggin’ it Dogs, Do Good Boutique, Tractor Supply and Bartow Animal Hospital for donating to our raffle prize baskets. Kona Ice and The Creamery also braved the heat to sell cold treats.
This event would not have been possible without the wonderful ladies of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, Rome and Floyd County Public Works, Rome/Floyd Parks and Recreation Department and our local government management teams and commissioners. The Rome Tennis Center even donated 100 old tennis balls for the dogs to play with.
The camping chairs and kiddie pools were borrowed from our relatives, and we each spent our own money to add items to raffle prize baskets and stuff our pockets with dog treats and poop bags to give out and dog toys to place in the two fields. Lastly, we also want to thank our significant others, who volunteered their time and energy to hang out in the blazing heat.
We had faith that the weather would hold out and the community would rally around the idea and we couldn’t be more excited that they rose to the occasion. We estimate that 115 dogs attended and each of them typically had two people with them. There were dogs of all breeds, ages, colors and sizes and they all played together wonderfully without a single incident. The people who came were even kind enough to donate enough bags of dog food to fill up one of PAWS’ trucks. Romans never cease to amaze with their generosity, their love of their dogs and their eagerness to come out for community events.