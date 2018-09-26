Proper use of merge lanes will reduce traffic
DEAR EDITOR:
In my daily commute at rush hour, particularly at the Martha Berry Highway-Veterans Memorial Parkway/Ga. Loop 1 intersection, many drivers will not use the merge lanes when making turns at the red light. Instead, drivers will pause at the start of the merge lane and wait for an opening to join in the traffic flow, causing great congestion in traffic flow going west and east from that intersection. Proper use of the merge lanes will reduce this traffic problem.