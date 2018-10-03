One Table a ‘spectacular success’
DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of One Community United, we would like to publicly express our gratitude to all those persons who worked so hard and so well together to make this year’s edition of One Table a spectacular success. We can’t possibly name all those who contributed to this great community meal on the Tower Green Walking Bridge, but we would like to mention the following: Anita Stewart and John Schulz for the table decorations; Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta sororities; Courtney Ballantine; Dr. Katherine Powell and the Berry students; Boy Scout Troop #113; Emily Love; Danny and Cynthia Eason; Dahlice Malone; Monica Sheppard; Nedra Manners; V3 Magazine; corporate sponsors, Hardy Realty, Redmond Hospital, Georgia Power; John Reiners; Andrea Pitts; Miss Rome, Clara Clements; Miss Rome Outstanding Teen, Megan Wright.
For the second consecutive year, the food was beyond delicious. For that we can thank Andrew Ballantine, Tucker Farms, La Scala, Middle Eastern Restaurant, Jamwich, The Foundry, Harvest Moon, Two Can Do, Provino’s and LaTanya Burrell. Thank you to the kitchen and cleanup crews.
Finally, we would like to thank the 250 local citizens who dined together in a spirit of unity and community. We are already looking forward to next year.