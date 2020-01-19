DEAR EDITOR:
On rainy days my Rome News-Tribune is delivered triple-covered with plastic bags. There is no reason to believe three bags will protect the paper better than one bag. Reducing the coverage to one bag will have the obvious benefits of less plastic going to the waste disposal dumps and result in lower material cost to the newspaper.
There is no doubt in my mind that your newspaper favors Republican philosophy — with little care for the environment. But we environmentalists will continue to express our concern for the degradation of this beautiful country by money-hungry industrialists.
Thomas Vasil
Rome