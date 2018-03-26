Not Enough Green
How impressive was the “Driving Technology” spread in the Rome News-Tribune on March 21! How lucky we are in Floyd County to have advances in tracking our smart phones, increasing drones in our airspaces, industrialized pig farming, tracking garbage trucks and the end of free parking. Education in Floyd County looks promising, too, with incorporating Twitter, SMART boards, 3D printers and more! Other than Oglethorpe Power Corp., where is more green technology? Surely in Floyd County, known as “The Enchanted Land,” we care about that?