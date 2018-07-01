Nonprofit ‘housing’ children is not providing houses
DEAR EDITOR:
America has been known as the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, but now we can call ourselves the Government of the Baby Snatchers.
Until now not much has been known about Juan Sanchez, CEO of Southwest Key Services located in Texas and Arizona. According to the Dallas Morning News and CNN, Mr. Sanchez earns the fifth highest paid charity salary in America for his nonprofit organization. This amount does not include his Jennifer’s salary from the same concern. In the last five years this nonprofit has earned $1.5 billion in federal funds. Readers are encouraged to visit the website and read employee reviews, many of which are unfavorable. There are references to poor treatment of children, especially those who are unaccompanied.
So five years and $1.5 billion later, the charity that is supposed to provide housing for migrant families is housing children without benefit of houses, but using tents and cages. Very few people have been allowed past the barbed wire enclosures. Is the reason because the circumstances are so dire? Are these licensed childcare facilities? Where is full disclosure?
Now we are told that some of the children may never be returned. The youngest child is reported to be nine months old, but no one seems to know where the little ones are kept. The record keeping, if any, seems abysmal.
For the very first time that anyone can recall, former First Ladies, and the current one, have expressed outrage while Republican senators and congressmen have pushed their mute buttons. All 50 states have reporting laws designed to protect children from neglect and abuse. Come this fall and in 2020, let’s file our reports.