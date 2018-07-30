Nathan Adler’s son responds to tribute column
DEAR EDITOR:
Just wanted to say thank you for the tribute to my father (published July 23). I am Nathan Adler’s oldest son, David. I was born in Los Angeles and have lived in California my entire life, but I have been visiting Rome regularly since my father moved there in 1985, when I was barely 19. That my father spent the final one-third of his life in Rome still amazes me. The first third of his life was spent in New York City (made his Broadway debut in 1947!) and back east (including upstate New York, Philadelphia, and Illinois), the second third of his life was spent in Los Angeles as a teacher and actor, the last third in the south as a husband and father, actor, writer, sometime teacher (taught a critical thinking course at Floyd CC a few years back), and all around good citizen. In addition to his LA acting work, he did a few roles on locally filmed TV and film (“In the Heat of the Night,” “I’ll Fly Away,” “The Adventures of Superboy”), and he did some excellent theater in the region, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” by August Wilson at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, and he played the Russian arms negotiator in the award-winning play “A Walk in the Woods” at Arkansas Rep, which was probably the biggest role of his acting career.
Anyway, I’m a son getting misty about his old man and yapping on. As I said, I spent my childhood in L.A., and have an entire trunk of stories about hauling around to auditions with him, or sitting in his high school English or drama classes. All of this separate from his three decades in Georgia. Strange days indeed.
David Adler
Millbrae, California
Editor’s note: I responded to David Adler’s email with a personal memory of his father. I also asked if we could publish his email as a Letter to the Editor, as I felt those who knew his father would enjoy the memories. He said I could, as long as I shared the memory I had of him as well. The following was that memory:
“I was acquainted with your father both through Rome Little Theatre and seeing him come into the newspaper office to talk to Pierre Renee Noth, our longtime editorial page editor. One of my most striking memories of your father was when he played Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” It being community theater, sometimes things just did not go as planned. During a scene where he was waltzing, the seam of his trouser leg split open from his thigh to the ankle, but he did not skip a beat and continued the waltz, carrying the audience back into the story with him. He was a consummate professional, but even with his creds, he never was a “diva.” He was genuinely a nice guy.
Amy Knowles, editorial page content manager.”