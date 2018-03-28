It’s not the Bill of Needs
I always find it humorous when those who seek to ban classes of firearms they find scary make the argument that the Second Amendment was for muskets. Even if we ignore the fact that advanced weaponry other than muskets existed in the 1700s, it seems preposterous that a group of men intelligent enough to craft a document as brilliant as the Constitution couldn’t imagine that technology would advance over time. I am certain that they knew that our liberty would come under fire again in the future. The Bill of Rights was and is the safeguard to protect our liberties from the government, should that ever occur.
My friends, it is occurring now. There are those who are determined to erase our Constitutional rights in the name of safety. They look toward the government for security, rather than relying on themselves, as the men who founded our nation did. We all agree that when evil men commit mass murder it is a tragedy. My heart breaks just as theirs do. However, the difference between me and them is that I don’t allow my sadness to make me call for the shredding of our rights.
The Second Amendment is the most important one of the Bill of Rights. Without it, the federal government could ignore the other nine amendments. There has been debate over whether it gives us the individual right to bear arms because of confusion over what is known as the preamble or prefatory clause, a common writing technique of the time. “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Some say this gives members of a national militia the right to possess firearms.
Yet, the author of the Second Amendment, George Mason, stated that the people were the militia.
Additionally, the phrase “well-regulated” at the time the Second Amendment was written was commonly known to mean “well-trained” or “in proper working order,” such as a “well-regulated clock,” or a “well-trained army.” It simply meant “capable,” not regulated by the government. The preamble explains why the right of the people shall not be infringed.
Its primary purpose is to protect the citizens of the United States from a government that resorts to tyranny. It’s naïve to think this couldn’t happen today. It has happened in numerous nations throughout history and is still happening.
The fact that there are anywhere from 300 to 600 million firearms in private hands serves as a caution to any future government that might use the military against the citizens of the United States. The cost of doing so, even if successful, would be so high that it serves as a strong deterrent. That Americans possess so many firearms has been a strong deterrent to other nations as well. During World War II, Fleet Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the Commander-in- Chief of the Japanese Navy, when considering whether Japan should invade the U.S. said, “There would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.” That’s a very telling statement.
But even if Americans may have been willing to use rifles to defend against a foreign invader back then, it seems that very few are willing to commit crimes with rifles today. For the most recent year that statistics are available from FBI.gov, only 374 people were killed with rifles of any kind, not just AR-15 (Armalite) rifles. Over 1600 people were stabbed to death, and 656 people were killed with hands and feet. Over 7,000 were killed with handguns, but nobody is calling for a handgun ban or bans on knives, hands or feet. Those who want bans are reaching for the low-hanging fruit. Those who want to ban certain guns know there is no widespread support for banning handguns, even if the Second Amendment didn’t forbid it. The last time there was an “assault” rifle ban there was no data to support whether it was successful. At best studies were inconclusive. Also, those who want gun bans ignore the 500,000 to 3 million lives saved by defensive firearm use that occur annually.
We all want solutions to the problem, even if school shootings are rarer than the media says. I believe securing schools is the answer, through whatever means the local districts decide.
We would all be better served to spend less time marching and blaming those who are not responsible and seek real, effective solutions. When a man commits murder, he alone is to blame; not the NRA, not Congress and not anyone else.