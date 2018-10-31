DEAR EDITOR:
I think the attached would be of interest and beneficial to many in our confusing world. These are partial quotations from the inaugural addresses of our presidents.
“There must be, not a balance of power but a community of power: not organized rivalries but an organized common peace,” Woodrow Wilson, 1917.
“He serves his party best who serves his country best,” Rutherford Hayes, 1877.
“I ask patient forbearance one toward another throughout the land, and a determined effort on the part of every citizen to do his share toward cementing a happy union,” Ulysses S. Grant, 1869.
“I think no event would be hailed with more gratification by the people of the United States than the amicable adjustment of questions of difficulty we have now and have for a long time agitated the country,” Millard Fillmore, 1850.
“The world order which we seek is the cooperation of free countries, working together in a friendly, civilized society,” Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1941.
God bless and guide our great republic.