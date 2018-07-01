Humane Society not a wildlife group, says reader
DEAR EDITOR:
The Humane Society of the United States is not a wildlife group, as is say Ducks Unlimited or National Wild Turkey Federation or Trout Unlimited. Rather, it is a radical anti-hunting, anti-animal husbandry group that in the past has equated a boy and a pig.
[They are] anti-fur, anti-leather, anti-hamburger, anti-Colonel Sanders and anti-Chick-fil-A.
To equate the Humane Society of the United States with worthwhile animal groups such as Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation and Trout Unlimited is inhumane.