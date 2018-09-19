How to put old NW Regional facility to good use
DEAR EDITOR:
There has been a lot of talk about the situation in the Rome community about the mental health issue, and I know we need to address this problem because the jails are full and there are lots of people homeless, plus the drug problem we now have. This is a serious situation and I know something needs to be done. My suggestion would be to use the facility that once was the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital for the purpose of housing people who are in need of mental care, drug rehabilitation and also the people who need a place to live. I once worked for Public Health on the grounds of this facility and know that it has everything it needs to operate and is still kept up by the state although they chose to close the hospital.
I am wondering if a private company would be able to take over this facility and use it again for what it was intended and solve a lot of problems for our community. It has several buildings that have fenced-in areas around them to house people who need to be confined and it has a lab and a kitchen and dining area and many other buildings that could be used for housing or as a hospital.
I don’t know why the state chose to close this facility, but it is my personal opinion that it was a huge mistake. If they don’t want to be involved anymore then maybe my suggestion would work. We certainly don’t need any more shopping centers or malls, so why not use the facility for what it was built for? Maybe there is a liability problem, but there should be some way to get around that.