DEAR EDITOR:
In his Oct. 16 article titled “How to heal our epidemic of loneliness?” columnist George Will considered a book by Senator Ben Sasse titled “Them: Why We Hate Each Other – and How to Heal.” An intriguing connection is drawn between vicious politics and loneliness. Loneliness research is referenced that reveals striking and extensive individual health (and thus societal) effects. Will cites our ironic isolation via/despite technological “connectedness” as well as statistics about addiction to distraction and chemicals, the cultural disruption of work (threat of automation), disparate views of family and being “parched for community.”
We observe and/or experience these things, but what particularly struck me was Mr. Will’s assertion that we “do not know how to develop what Sasse wants,” and then quotes Sasse: “new habits of mind and heart... new practices of neighborliness.” I’ve not read Sasse’s prescription, but the Christian gospel clearly addresses all that Mr. Will says we do not know how to develop, as well as the question posed by the article’s title.
“...if any man is in Christ he is a new creature; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come,” 2 Corinthians 5:17, NASB.
The believer is exhorted and enabled to be “transformed by the renewing of your mind,” Romans 12:2 NASB, to go beyond loving one’s neighbor to “love your enemies,” Matthew 5:44 NASB, to experience the peace of God guarding “your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus,” Philippians 4:7 NASB, and Jesus’ promise that “I am with you always,” Matthew 28:20 NASB.