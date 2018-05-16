Hell comes to breakfast: vote to save America
Dear editor,
We are approaching the opportunity to select leaders who will change the course of our great country or continue to lead us down the road to more debt, weaken our armed forces and lose more jobs to other countries because of pork barrel waste, irresponsible spending and corruption.
We will decide to rescue our freedom or surrender to apathy and eventually lose our Republic. America’s moral compass has lost its orientation and now it seems we no longer have a “true north.” If we don’t change our course, the great storm of greed and corruption will sink our ship and should we break the compass of love, peace and compassion, the world will suffer and truth and freedom as we know it will relinquish peace and the radical Islamic terrorists will spread in the U.S. like wildfire and create havoc beyond our comprehension.
We have no war on drugs because too much money is passing through too many hands. Eighty percent of crime is because of drugs. What happened to three strikes and you’re out? Most crimes are committed by criminals who have been in jail over and over. After the second or third repeat, add ten years to the sentence serve every minute of it. Eliminate parole and cut crimes by 75 percent.
The Pew Research Center/Time Magazine in 2010 survey reported nearly 40 percent of the American public said marriage was becoming obsolete; 34 percent decrease of married adults since 1960. The divorce rate has crippled the family that promoted stability and has myriad problems resulting in crises that hampers families worshipping together and a major decline in church attendance, so much so that many churches are being closed due to low attendance and lack of funds.
If you want what Europe is experiencing, just let apathy reign and don’t vote, let things continue as they are and you will see Hell come to breakfast. If we just keep talking and do nothing, ensuing will be a tsunami of destruction heaped upon us that will make the horrors of Europe look like Sunday picnic.
We must all register and vote for change that will quell this immoral tyranny that is threatening our land.
Spiritual warfare exists in our nation and apathy is the key that unlocks the doors of destruction. If you don’t vote, you’ll get what you don’t vote for.