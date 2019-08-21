DEAR EDITOR:
In reference to the Aug. 14 opinion piece “Hate is in the eye of the beholder,” I could not agree more. Hate is taught. It is taught by example, such as the example set by our president using various forms of communication. I also agree with the fact the you are always free to leave America. I, however, choose to stay and fight for my country, the one based on freedom, hard work and Christian values (I am talking love and compassion, not abortion). Since all four of the women are American citizens and all but one were born here, just where are they supposed to go? This is their country just as much as it your and mine. Again I say, hate is taught.
Jenny Sills
Rome