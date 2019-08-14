DEAR EDITOR:
I do not understand a newspaper that would promote hate as much as you all do printing an article such as Leonard Pitts’. If he had listened to Mr. Trump’s statement, he would know what the president was saying. Mr. Trump wasn’t telling them (the four Congressional representatives of the so-called “Squad”) to go back to Africa, he was telling them, “If you don’t like America, go back to where you come from or keep your mouth shut.” That statement had nothing to do with white race. There are mean folks everywhere you go in all races. If you don’t believe it, watch the news every morning. I think if you’ve been taught to hate, you hate.
Richard Wallace
Rockmart