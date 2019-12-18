On behalf of the Harbor House Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, clients, and the law enforcement and DFCS agencies that we serve, I would like to say thank you, and express our gratitude, to this wonderful community for supporting us as we hosted our Breakfast at Santa’s Workshop this past Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Forum on Ice.
Without the great team at The Forum on Ice working alongside us, or the wonderful businesses throughout town that were willing to offer their financial, as well as staff support, we would not have been able to pull this event off and bring some much needed holiday cheer and happy smiles to so many children. I would like to especially say thank you to the amazing folks at Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, Garner and Glover Insurance, Eagle Equipment Company, and Mannington Commercial for their overwhelming and generous support of not only this event, but of Harbor House in general. We are always humbled by the support that is given to us, and we cannot say thank you enough.
Harbor House could not provide the much needed and important services to the children of this community without efforts like this, from amazing people like you. We are honored to be able to serve this community, and we look forward to continued collaboration with these organizations as we work towards ending child abuse within Floyd County. Once again, thank you all so very much, and Happy Holidays to everyone!
Joseph Costolnick
Harbor House executive director