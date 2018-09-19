Harbor House says ‘thank you’
DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Harbor House Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, clients and the law enforcement and DFCS agencies that we serve, I would like to say thank you and express our gratitude to everyone that supported the 32nd Annual Roman Rumble 5K/Health Walk on Saturday, Sept. 15. I would also like to especially say thank you to our sponsors for everything that they did in order to make this event a success. Garner and Glover, Pridemore Cox Orthodontics, PSI Background Screening, United Community Bank, Brinson, Askew, and Berry, River City Bank, Jay and Kevin at GoGo Running and Dave Roberson for Sheriff, thank you so very much! We could not have done this without all of your support.
To all of you who registered to participate, thank you. Harbor House could not provide the much needed and important services to the children of this community without efforts like this, from amazing people like you. We are humbled to be able to serve this community, and we look forward to continuing to work towards ending child abuse within Floyd County. Thank you all so very much, and we will see you next year at the 33rd Annual Roman Rumble!